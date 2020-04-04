Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture of the famous Skódafoss waterfall in Iceland taken during the month of April, I was expecting the place to full of people but at my surprise we were only a few photographers. It was a gray very cloudy day and even if the picture was taken during sunset the colors didn't appear in the sky so I switch my live view to black and white to be able to focus more on my composition and the light , the reflection from the little poodle caught my eye and decided to base my composition upon it. The wind was very strong so it didn't require a very long exposure to achieve movement in the clouds wich was very helpful as a longer shutter speed would have the effect of erasing too much details of the waterfall. It was my first trip to Iceland and I absolutely loved it . It think the weather that I had during that trip was perfect to emphasize the feeling of that place.