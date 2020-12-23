All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The week before the world went to pot we’d managed to get away to visit friends in Norway. They have a ski cabin up in the hills above Lillehammer and we spent the week cross-country skiing in wicked temperatures and winds. The maximum temperature we had all week was -9.5 °C one lunchtime, and we won’t talk about the windchill. We got some great images, ranging from open vistas on the Fjells, sparse tree-covered slopes, foggy forests and even a trace of the northern lights. I’d say it was the first time that we saw them, but we didn’t, at least not with the naked eye. It was only when I looked at the photos later on the laptop that I noticed a faint green band on the horizon.

I’d had this type of composition in mind even before we went, it was just a question of keeping my eyes open for snow-folds above buried streams. This was the best one that I captured. The touch of turquoise in the centre just made it for me.