All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taken the evening before christmas 2018 just as the sun had set and the full moon was about to rise. The weather was crisp and cold, and the trees covered with snow in abundance after a perfect start of the winter. The most amazing was that I had the mountain almost by myself, and could spent a long time to get exactly the compositions I wanted. The only obstacle was to avoid leaving tracks in the snow that would compromise future compositions, but to my luck no one had been there skiing before me this night.