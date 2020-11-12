All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The bridge that leads to two small villages - Lilkovo and Sitovo in Rhodope mountain, Bulgaria crosses a river that creates few interesting forms, that can be best seen during the autumn - when the water level drops and carvings made by the river are easily distinguished. During the spring the water level is so high that a man trying to cross the river can be swept away. The waterfall itself consists of a few levels some of them reaching of 4 meters high and 2 meters width.