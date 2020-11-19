All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had shared a photograph from the same location a few days back and also shared my story of how I woke up at 5 am, drove for 2 hours and hiked up a steep 8-km long trail through sludge and mud to get this image! This location had absolutely blown me away, so much so that I was like a headless chicken for nearly all the time I was there, clicking all the images I could. And without me realizing, the day closed to an end when I clicked this image - a panorama of 8 shots.

I wish I could stayed back here for longer, even camp here for the night. But I was not prepared for such and definitely need to come back here next summer for more - and hopefully, remain calmer to make some decent pictures.