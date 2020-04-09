Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I went for a hike in the Silver Falls State Park near Salem, OR. After completing a loop, we decided to take one last detour on a short out and back to Upper North Falls. I knew from the moment we got to the waterfall I knew that I was going to love these photos. What first stood out were the trees hanging off the ledge and still not reaching the water. They were dwarfed by surrounding scenery. This waterfall also, had safe access to the waterfront. So I went down, jumped a few rocks to get out into the water, and set up there. Lastly, there was a bird playing in the water in the middle of the shot, but unfortunately I couldn't set up fastenough to get a clear photo with him. I would love to return here during the fall when the deciduous are changing colors.