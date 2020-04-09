User Icon
You are at:»»»Silver Falls State Park, Oregon, USA by Avery Neal
Waterfall Assignment

Silver Falls State Park, Oregon, USA by Avery Neal

By on 0 Comments

Silver Falls State Park, Oregon, USA by Avery Neal
Views: 532


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I went for a hike in the Silver Falls State Park near Salem, OR. After completing a loop, we decided to take one last detour on a short out and back to Upper North Falls. I knew from the moment we got to the waterfall I knew that I was going to love these photos. What first stood out were the trees hanging off the ledge and still not reaching the water. They were dwarfed by surrounding scenery. This waterfall also, had safe access to the waterfront. So I went down, jumped a few rocks to get out into the water, and set up there. Lastly, there was a bird playing in the water in the middle of the shot, but unfortunately I couldn't set up fastenough to get a clear photo with him. I would love to return here during the fall when the deciduous are changing colors.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®