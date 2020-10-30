User Icon
Sieur de Monts Nature Center, Acadia NP, Maine, USA by Randy Mikesell

Macro & Close up Assignment

Picture Story

During a recent workshop at Acadia National Park we were challenged with different assignments. This one was was to capture an image shot from a "worms eye view". Walking through the Sieur de Monts Nature Center provided many different opportunities but this one caught my eye and after several attempts I found this one to be one of my favorites. This particular mushrooms was about two inches tall so I had to get as close to the ground as possible.

