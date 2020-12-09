All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Shitan is a famous tourist attraction in Anhui, China, many photographers rush to there in every spring just for its rape fields. A couple years ago I had a chance to visit there, but that day was raining heavily, fog arose in the mountain,too, many photographers gave up shooting and sought shelters to protect their gears, I did it, too, suddenly I noticed a classic style pavilion on the top of mountain appeared in the fog far away, no one could stop me switching my lens in the rain at that time then got the perfect shot.