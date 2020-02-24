Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Traveling for work has taken me to many places. This particular trip involved several weeks in the northern part of Japan. With some down time over the weekend, a few colleagues and I had planned a day trip up the coast to explore the area. The final stop on our list was to the Shiriyazaki Lighthouse. On this particular day, there were heavy winds from a storm system moving offshore which was creating some lively action in the ocean.

This image was captured as seven vertical images which were merged together to create the resulting panorama. I believe that the dramatic light from the late afternoon sun coming in from the right and the storm system just offshore on the left side of the frame really helps to balance the composition and complete the atmosphere of this image.