Picture Story

Shot in early March along national route 44 on the way to Nemuro. Treacherous icy, snow covered road as it usual in March.

In this particular location the trees are bent over by incessant coastal winds. It is extremely cold outside the car walking to the tree line but the distant ghostly sight slowly comes into focus.

The winter scape truly gives these naked trees a ghostly appearance whilst the blowing wind plays a haunting tune.

Brisk, hurried walk in knee deep snow, freezing cold and yet, somehow a hint of sweat with a pounding heart stopping you from becoming as frozen as the landscape.