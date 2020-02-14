Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am fortunate to live in a place like the Door County Peninsula in Wisconsin, well known for its long coastline and spectacular natural beauty in all seasons. There are several lighthouses along the coast on both sides of the peninsula so I have a number to choose from and they are all quite different. This particular lighthouse guards the Sturgeon Bay ship canal and it is a great photographic subject in any season.

On this afternoon there were severe storms in the area and I went to this lighthouse to see it in stormy conditions. These storms were out over Lake Michigan and while the conditions still looked very ominous, these storms had passed and were moving away out over the lake. The clouds were moving and changing and I didn’t want them blurred at all so I took an exposure at 1/350 sec to stop any cloud movement. I also wanted a longer exposure of the water to smooth the choppy wave patterns which were not particularly photogenic and also to get a hint of reflection of the red lighthouse building. I made a second exposure for the water of 30 seconds. Then in Photoshop I blended the two exposures together to arrive at this final result.