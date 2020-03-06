Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Living near the Shenandoah River in northern Va., I like to check out an area very close by the river that occasionally gets flooded. On this particular gray day, I was able to position myself so that reflected trees were juxtaposed against the brightest part of the sky. Additionally, there's a lot going on in the water with a twig poking thru in the center and on the left.