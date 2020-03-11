Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On my last evening of a three weeks trip to United Arab Emirates and Oman I went back to where the trip started, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The view is overwhelming. All senses were triggered and yet I also took an inner step back to explore the mosque for a later shooting session. The moment of revisit was very different. I chose low light conditions and a large water pond across the mosque to have the doubled pleasure of the architectural marvel at its best light and colors. The sun was setting behind the mosque while I heard the imam singing and calling for the last prayer of the day. It was a perfect closing for some memorable three weeks of photographic exploration.