Shark Fin Cove, Santa Cruz, CA, USA by Satish Mohan

Picture Story

It was a dark moonlit night as I made my way up the trail leading to the Shark Fin Cove lookout near Santa Cruz, CA. I setup my wide-angle lens to manual focus and zoomed in on the brightest star in the sky on my LCD screen to ensure sharp focus. A shutter speed of around 30s allowed me to capture the distant stars and the milk way with good sharpness. Back home, during post-processing, I used Lightroom's noise reduction feature to remove high-ISO noise from the RAW file.