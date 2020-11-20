Shark Fin Cove, Davenport, CA, USA by Prashanth Bangalore

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Trying your hand at something new is an exciting, and sometimes daunting prospect. Luckily, photography offers you the opportunity to do this to your heart's content. I had wanted to capture the Milky Way for a long time, but location and timing had often conspired to delay this. Not this time. My friend and I decided to head out to Shark Fin Cove in Davenport and accomplish this. Cue in a nice, clear, cold evening, and we were amply rewarded. It was too dark to risk climbng down to the cove itself to get a better composition with the shark fin in the foreground, but I managed to get both the feature and the Milky Way in this vertical shot. Cleaned up as much exposure noise as I could in the picture along with a little dehazing, temperature, and contrast adjustments to get the final result.