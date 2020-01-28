Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My brother and I were wandering around the Catskill Mountains when we came upon this road in the middle of nowhere. Neither car or soul in sight, we parked our car up the hill and photographed the scene. At the very same moment a bit of reflected light shined through making the scene absolutely magical. This last autumnal season in upstate NY was among the best ever.