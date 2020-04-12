Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I first visited Waterfall country back in 2017 and have since returned several times. An amazing area with several waterfalls all easily accessible along one river, the Afon Nedd Fechan and one a short distance along a tributary plus several other waterfalls in close proximity. Virtually all of the waterfalls occur on rivers that feed in to the River Neath and the underlying geology of a mix of very hard and soft layers of rock and the rivers natural erosion of these differing layers has resulted in this spectacular collection of waterfalls.

This is Sgwd yr Eira (The Falls of Snow) - the famous falls behind which you can walk. The waters of the Afon Hepste plunge over a hard band of sandstone whose overhang protects the walker from the full force of the water.

It's a long walk from the car that slowly descends to the top of a ravine etched in to the the rock before a steep descent down steps to reach the river bed, but it is really worth the effort. It had been a damp few days in May 2019 around Waterfall Country which helped raise water levels (they had been quite low at the start of the visit) and this also helped emphasise the fresh greens of the trees and with the misty spray from the falls it gave the ravine an other worldly feel

Being damp day also helped keep the crowds away from this very popular location.