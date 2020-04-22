Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken on the second day of another adventure in Waterfall Country after a night of steady rain. Crossing the river proved easy enough and the boots were more watertight than expected. However, in two hours, the river had risen sufficiently to make the return river crossing a little more precarious.

It is reasonably accessible being only a short walk but it is a steep descent in to the Graig Llech Gorge which understandably means a steep climb back to the car.

The 90 foot Sgwd Henrhyd / Henrhyd Waterfall (the highest in Wales) occur on a geological fault on the river Nant Llech. A hard layer of sandstone forms the lip of the waterfall. This lip being known as Farewell Rock. So named by the coal miners of the South Wales valleys as coal was unlikely to be found when this layer was reached.

Taken using 0.9 Soft ND Grad filter to counter the bright light at the top of the waterfall and also a 0.9 ND filter combined with a circular polariser to give the 1.6 second exposure.