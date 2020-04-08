Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I first visited Waterfall country back in 2017 and have since returned several times. An amazing area with several waterfalls all easily accessible along one river, the Afon Nedd Fechan and one a short distance along a tributary plus several other waterfalls in close proximity. Virtually all of the waterfalls occur on rivers that feed in to the River Neath and the underlying geology of a mix of very hard and soft layers of rock and the rivers natural erosion of these differing layers has resulted in this spectacular collection of waterfalls.

This is one taken in 2017 and here I was trying to avoid the standard head on view of the waterfall Sgwd Ddwli Uchaf.