Picture Story

We left Brasov city very early in the morning with a friend to photograph some wild animals and birds and maybe if the fog between the mountains helps us, some landscapes. For a few hours as I walked through the forest I didn't see much. Only this fog that doesn't go away. Otherwise in the forest there was complete silence. At one point we arrived in a valley and i see the fog was moving a little here and we decided to wait a bit. In a few minutes the fog began to disappear and the see the sun and rays through the trees. The show that followed was very beautiful. The sun's rays created a special landscape and everything lasted 5-6 minutes.