We were taking a cruise in the fjords of Norway in July and this was taken standing on the balcony of our cruise ship around sunset - which would have been like 9:pm or so at this time of the year. Cruising is a great way to get a taste of many places in a short amount of time. From there you can decide to return to those ports of call or decide if the few hours you spent there were enough. I don't think it is possible to get enough of Norway. It is an incredible country during any time of year.