Senhora do Monte, Leiria, Portugal by Cristiano Justino

Senhora do Monte, Leiria, Portugal by Cristiano Justino
This picture was taken on a mountain near the place I lived as a kid. On top of this mountain we were said it was possible to see the ocean. I just got to there by car and a 10 minute walk. Before getting there I was hoping to have a clear view, as often the clouds do not allow such a view.

On this picture we can see the Berlengas islands at a 44 miles (~71km) distance from the point of view. Located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, west of the town of Peniche in Oeste region. These islands were traditionally known to British mariners as "the Burlings.

The mist is due to special weather conditions taking place over a little village located nearby Nazaré town. If You would like to visit Nazaré and see the big waves on the North Canyon, pick a month between October and March as it is the best season in the year to see the 80 to 100 ft waves.

