Picture Story

Seminyak is a very touristic village on the west coast of Bali. It is normally the kind of place I try to avoid, but for a logistic reason, and because it’s really close to Denpasar Airport, it ended up being where I stayed for my first and last nights in Indonesia. In the end, I’m glad I did because one of the reasons why it's so popular is the gorgeous sunsets on the beach, which is so long you can walk for hours! It is simply hypnotizing. Almost as if the light had its own unique shade of colour and brought softness and warmth to everything it touched.

I forgot all about the other tourists for a while and took very different images than what I usually go for. It's weird sometimes how the light can reveal details you never paid attention to before. It ended up being a theme for the whole trip. I’ve never seen so many colours, textures, smells and atmospheres than in this country. Every island and every village have their own personalities, and I found many opportunities to explore different photography styles to reveal those things. Somehow, I think it brought me to be more creative.

I would recommend going to Bali in the shoulder seasons if you don’t mind the possibility of a little rain. I went in august because I had to, but there were still a lot of tourists. Although, the weather was perfect. The other islands are usually less visited, so with a little more planning, it’s still possible to escape the crowds, even in the high season.