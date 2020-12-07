User Icon
Sellingsloh Forest, Hoyerhagen, Germany by Vivien Renziehausen

Picture Story

It was a very grey and moody day when I was on the way to see my family. I did not intend to take any pictures at all that day when suddenly the sun came out and the sky cleared up. Within minutes it was just lovely and I was happy I followed my intuition and took my camera with me despite the grey morning.

I decided to pull over and take a short walk through my favourite forest which I know like the back of my hand. I literally grew up in this forest, roaming the woods for endless hours after school on my chubby little pony when I was a kid and even a teenager. Every bench, every old oak tree and every hidden path seemed to be whispering to me, telling me a story from the past and made me feel like I am 13 years old again. And still I forget about time in this forest. This was the very first picture I took this day - one of many beautiful ones.

