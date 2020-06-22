All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken in June 2019, while on a two-week trip through the Dolomite Mountains, in Northern Italy. My partner, Rick and I flew from the States to Venice, and rented a car to make our way through the Dolomites. One of the high points of the trip was the three days we spent on the Alpe di Siusi. After a week of driving on the narrow mountain roads in the Dolomites (dodging motorcycles, bicycles and tour buses!), having 3 days to just relax in this gorgeous setting was a welcome time to rest and travel at a more leisurely pace. Alpe di Siusi is the largest, high-altitude Alpine plateau in Europe, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Late June was a wonderful time to visit, as the meadows were a lush green, and full of wildflowers. Cars are not permitted on the Alpe between 9 am and 5 pm, so all exploring during the day was done on foot. We stayed in the small village of Compaccio, which is the only town on the plateau.

Alpe di Siusi is a photographers dream. Small, picturesque cottages dot the rolling plateau, making abundant photo opportunities. Our favorite time to explore was at sunrise, when mist would settle in the low parts of the plateau. There were so many beautiful scenes, that it was hard to choose one or two to spend the limited sunrise time at. This photo was taken at 7:05 am, as the mist was beginning to lift, giving a softness and beautiful light to the entire countryside. I loved the cottages in the foreground, and the way the meadow appears almost as folds of green velvet material draped over the landscape, with the peak of the Scilar rising in the background.

Our trip to the Dolomites, and to Alpe di Siusi in particular is one I will never forget.