Picture Story

I've only lived in west Michigan for two years now, and when I first moved here I went out exploring the local parks. This one is fairly close to my home, so I go here often. Seidman Park is a great little woodland park with Honey Creek running through it. I like taking pictures of the trails I hike, especially when there's a nice contrast between the trail and the surroundings. Since this was taken in Spring the grounds were covered in fresh greenery and tiny wild flowers, I only with there had been more flowers.