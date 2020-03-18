Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of the most epic locations for shooting in continental Europe for me is Norway. One can experience the high steep peaks rising up from the sea level and reaching the clouds with their sharp spikes. I managed to take an image of the Segla mountain during my last visit to Norway in autumn 20219. I was pretty happy with the light conditions and mood I. Despite the rough wind conditions I was able to set my tripod and capture the wide-angle scene. The image is a stitched panoramic image from 24 vertical shots using different exposure time, both for the foreground and for the background.