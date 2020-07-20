All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a very foggy day I was out photographing. Moses, my dog and loyal companion was with me as so often before. We headed out to our favorite location. The oak wood pastry in Segersjö. It is quite near our home and fast to reach. This was important as the fog could dissolve quite fast.

I really love the exiting and mystical dimension fog gives to the landscape and I like to take pictures that have that special quality of a foggy mood.

That day the fog came in I mighty strokes. Sometimes you could not see very far and other times it would ease a bit, the condition being perfect.

I was drawn to this particular oak tree because of its interesting shape. It seemed to me as it was performing a quiet dance despite it being very old as you can understand by the limb it had lost during a recent storm. It seemed to be alive and reminded me of Treebeard, Shepherd of Fangorn Forest in J.R.R. Tolkiens “The Lord of the Rings III”.

In order to keep the photo really moody I chose a focal length of 200mm at F/2.8 and color graded it in Nik software with a dark overlay.