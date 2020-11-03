User Icon
Autumn Visions

Seebensee, Ehrwald, Austria by Abhishek Dey

By

Seebensee, Ehrwald, Austria by Abhishek Dey
Views: 1,048

Picture Story

Hiking for three hours one way and then when you reach such serene scenes, you know that your hard work is being awarded by Mother Nature. Nature walk or hike through the woods and hills can be tiring at times but the amount of fresh air you breathe in boosts your mental health to a considerable amount.

The sanctity of the surrounding is well portrayed by the stillness and clarity of the water in this tiny lake in the Tyrol region of Austria.

LPM Special Offer

