All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Hiking for three hours one way and then when you reach such serene scenes, you know that your hard work is being awarded by Mother Nature. Nature walk or hike through the woods and hills can be tiring at times but the amount of fresh air you breathe in boosts your mental health to a considerable amount.

The sanctity of the surrounding is well portrayed by the stillness and clarity of the water in this tiny lake in the Tyrol region of Austria.