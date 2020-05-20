All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Spring is one of the most beautiful seasons in Switzerland. When May arrives, the last snow melts and beautiful flowers cover the alpine meadows. One of the most beautiful places to enjoy this colorful spectacle is Seealpsee, in the Alpstein region. Famous for its lake and impressive mountains around it, in May the dandelions grow everywhere. It looks like a beautiful yellow lake at the foot of the mountains, contrasting with the blue sky above all. It's definitely one of the best hikes during this time of the year and a photographer's heaven!