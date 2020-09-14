All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I retired a couple years ago, and last year my wife and I decided to take our first ever extended, cross country driving trip. We had been to Sedona, Arizona before, but only for one day, and she wanted to go stay for a while. For the first part of our trip, we went there for about 8 days.

As usual, I researched in advance for things to do and places to go for photography. One of those places was called Secret Slickrock, which is near Crescent Moon Park, and also near the house that we rented. Early in our visit, we went to scout the location, which is reached at the end of a short trail. We found that some depressions in the rock plateau there were filled with water, allowing reflections of nearby Cathedral Rock. I thought it would be a good place for sunrise too.

I started going back in the early morning, but the first couple times there were no clouds in the sky to create nice color. I got some shots that I liked, but thought that it could be better. We had a couple mornings where I knew the conditions were not favorable, but later in the week I tried again. I noticed that over the few days the water in the pools had been evaporating, but there was still enough to reflect the nice sky that morning. I took this shot before the actual sunrise, which turned out to be the best one. Later when the sky brightened, the color was washed out.