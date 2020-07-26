All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Second Beach is a photographer's dream. This photograph was taken on the beach looking back into the forest at sunset. As the sun set over the Pacific there there was a mist which slowly rolled into the forest and surrounded this tree atop a cliff just off the beach. The fog gives it a mystical and artistic look that captures ones imagination. This is one of my favourite spots to photograph, normally pointed west to the beach and the ocean, but this time point east back into the forest. In seconds the mist was gone and the sun had set. This photograph is a great example to always turn and look back for photo opportunities. One of my favourite photographs.