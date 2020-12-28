All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Photographing night sky is a tough job in European summers, especially if you also plan to shoot the sunset and the sunrise the next morning. It leaves pretty much no time to sleep. But nevertheless, if the stars glow so bright and plentiful, one cannot give up the temptation to shoot them. And luckily for me, the clouds formation was perfectly forming a leading effect towards the mountain peaks. One of my favorite images from the Dolomites.

A tip for staying over at near the Seceda though. One must be really well prepared for the night. Even though the temperature in the summer is not very low, it can get really windy. And given that the camping place is pretty much on the top of a cliff with no protection on any side to prevent the wind, life can be very difficult. For us, the wind nearly carried off our tent and we had to put in all our bags and stuff inside to act as a counter weight. So, be prepared for the elements and you will have a fantastic experience up above and all alone.