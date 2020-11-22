All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The glorious and magical fall train track shot in Seattle on a gloomy rainy evening.

With the peace and calmness around, I noticed all the smaller details and the dance of colorful fall leaves amidst the forest. It was truly an amazing and incredible experience. This place is so close to the city yet it feels so wild and feels untouched.

There's something so hopeful about this picture. It's like the universe's way of reminding you that even the darkest days can end beautifully. No matter how gloomy Seattle gets, it definitely shines even during its gloomy days. All we need to have is patience and the right eye to find it. This was totally a very very refreshing pause.