User Icon
You are at:»»»Seattle, Maple Valley, USA by Pooja Anoop
Autumn Visions

Seattle, Maple Valley, USA by Pooja Anoop

By on 0 Comments

Seattle, Maple Valley, USA by Pooja Anoop
Views: 1,026

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The glorious and magical fall train track shot in Seattle on a gloomy rainy evening.

With the peace and calmness around, I noticed all the smaller details and the dance of colorful fall leaves amidst the forest. It was truly an amazing and incredible experience. This place is so close to the city yet it feels so wild and feels untouched.

There's something so hopeful about this picture. It's like the universe's way of reminding you that even the darkest days can end beautifully. No matter how gloomy Seattle gets, it definitely shines even during its gloomy days. All we need to have is patience and the right eye to find it. This was totally a very very refreshing pause.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®