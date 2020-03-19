Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A super low minus tide drew me to my favorite beach along the southern Oregon coast. This beach is a rough hike in with a 100-foot drop on a vertical rope (a good climb out). The advantage is it's almost always deserted!

It was a beautiful morning with rapidly changing spectacular clouds. I ran north and south along this beach for hours, capturing the changing clouds from different perspectives.

The super low minus tide exposed massive areas of flat, wet sand and mirror-like reflections. As the sun rose it illuminated the seastacks.

The main challenge on this morning in June, 2018, was keeping an eye on the rapidly turning tide. Focused on the scene, I ended up with wet feet and equipment many times. I was careful where to step as to not ruin the scene with my footprints.

It was an epic morning along the coast! Be sure to visit Brookings, Oregon on your next adventure.