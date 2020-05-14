User Icon
Sea Stacks, Oregon, USA by Claude Dalley

Sea Stacks, Oregon, USA by Claude Dalley
The month of November my wife and I travel in our motor home from our home on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada to Desert Hot Springs in southern California for the winter. This trip we followed US highway 101, the coastal route, from central Wash. to northern California. I always have my camera, tripod and accessories with me. Also, I'm always looking for interesting landscapes. On this trip I saw and photographed many. I have a great love for the State of Oregon and its wonderful, interesting coastline. On this trip we ran into all sorts of weather. Most days it rained. The beautiful sun sets adding color to the sea stacks just did not happen. However, I did capture some mid day images when a break in the clouds provided an opportunity. This image was taken during such a time.

