Beach of Samoqueira, Portugal by Luis Sá-Fernandes

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Being in Alcacer do Sal this beach is about 70 km away. It is a rocky place and it allows good photo opportunities. I left at 5:30 am and managed to arrive before sunrise when I like to photograph the most, either because of the light or the lack of people.

The sea was strong on this day but the tide was going down so I had to wait a while until I could go down the roughly 200 old wooden steps that give access to the beach. some wind and about 6 degrees made it a little difficult. Knowing the location I positioned the camera where I wanted and used the tripod that the waves covered up to 5 cm.

I think the light was ideal in bluish hues which gave me a feeling of calmness against the force of the sea beyond the rocks. It was hard, it was cold, humid but I think it was worth all the effort. It is not by staying at home that you get landscape photographs.