Picture Story

The photo was taken during the autumn 2019 season in Switzerland. There I followed a Masterclass landscape photography given by Richard Verroen. Company consisted of photographers from Belgium and the Netherlands. Autumn in Switzerland is exceptionally beautiful because of the many spruce trees in autumn colors. For this photo I used a tripod and self-timer on the camera. Also used a gray gradient filter 0.9. Tripod from Benro with a ball head. Only the colors slightly adjusted on the PC.