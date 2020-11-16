User Icon
You are at:»»»Scuol, Switzerland by Ronald Bergkamp
Autumn Visions

Scuol, Switzerland by Ronald Bergkamp

By on 0 Comments

Scuol, Switzerland by Ronald Bergkamp
Views: 1,164

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The photo was taken during the autumn 2019 season in Switzerland. There I followed a Masterclass landscape photography given by Richard Verroen. Company consisted of photographers from Belgium and the Netherlands. Autumn in Switzerland is exceptionally beautiful because of the many spruce trees in autumn colors. For this photo I used a tripod and self-timer on the camera. Also used a gray gradient filter 0.9. Tripod from Benro with a ball head. Only the colors slightly adjusted on the PC.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®