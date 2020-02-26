Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The morning I took this photo, I was intending to make the 2-hour drive to Newport, Rhode Island for some landscape photography. The weather report called for partly cloudy skies, so I was hoping to get a colorful sunrise photos. As I was on my way down, however, I kept looking up in the sky and came to the realization that the weather report, as it often is in New England, was very wrong. The sky was complete overcast and appeared to be getting worse. As I made my way through Boston, I scrapped my plans for Newport and decided to see how the waves were reacting around the lighthouse. Again, I was disappointed...there were no waves to be seen.

I made my way around the lighthouse and set up for what I thought would be a couple of shots and then I would head home. As I started to pack up to leave, annoyed that mother nature did not cooperate with me, the clouds started to break and the sun was fighting its way through. Ten minutes later, the result was an amazing sunrise with a very moody sky. I couldn't have been happier with how things turned out. I was reminded this morning that patience is a virtue and packing up too early can cause you to miss some amazing moments.