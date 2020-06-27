User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Scilliar, Tirolo, Italy by Roberto Roberti

Scilliar, Tirolo, Italy by Roberto Roberti
Views: 569

Picture Story

This photograph was taken on a path of the alpe di siusi on an early spring day that looked like a day in november, it was raining and it was very cold. Mount Scilliar is seen from its most iconic side, that is the profile that is often used as one of the official symbols of parks in South Tyrol. The fog, the low clouds and the gloomy light enhance the unique profile of the Scilliar mountain giving it a dark and threatening tone. shortly after taking this photo the mountain was shrouded in fog and was almost no longer visible.

