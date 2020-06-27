All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photograph was taken on a path of the alpe di siusi on an early spring day that looked like a day in november, it was raining and it was very cold. Mount Scilliar is seen from its most iconic side, that is the profile that is often used as one of the official symbols of parks in South Tyrol. The fog, the low clouds and the gloomy light enhance the unique profile of the Scilliar mountain giving it a dark and threatening tone. shortly after taking this photo the mountain was shrouded in fog and was almost no longer visible.