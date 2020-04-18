Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The picture was taken during a hike through the Schlichemklam. This beautiful valley is located close to the German village Epfendorf which lies in the surroundings of the town Rottweil in the German state Baden-Wurttemberg close to the river Rhine and the French border. The water of the river has risen to a high level after a long period of rain in the springtime. In order to get the smooth water I used my tripod to make a long shutter exposure.