Schlichemklam, Rottweil, Germany by John Stuij

Schlichemklam, Rottweil, Germany by John Stuij
The picture was taken during a hike through the Schlichemklam. This beautiful valley is located close to the German village Epfendorf which lies in the surroundings of the town Rottweil in the German state Baden-Wurttemberg close to the river Rhine and the French border. The water of the river has risen to a high level after a long period of rain in the springtime. In order to get the smooth water I used my tripod to make a long shutter exposure.

