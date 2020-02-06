Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Origianlly built in the 1830's it was rebuilt after being almost destroyed during WW1. It was bitterly cold the day I took my photograph but I especially wanted to capture the parallel waves rolling up the beach directly below the Lighthouse. This required a little patience before I was happy and the chief danger was ensuring I wasn't caught by a wave and swept away. I knew the light would suit my needs as I always refer to the weather apps on my smartphone before planning my day.... and winter seas can be very dramatic on this part of the UK's east coast but I like stormy weather I have to admit.