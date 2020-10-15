Scaleber Force Waterfall, Settle, England by Zsolt Kovacsai

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

That photo was made in a grey, rainy autumn afternoon, just afrter rain. It was difficult to find a place to put the tripod. Everithing was muddy and slippery. First I used a 10 stops ND filter, but the exposure would have been more than eight minutes. Finally I put a polar filter to the lens. I was really sad, when I saw the result. On the screen there was no colour, everithing was gray. But with the help of the Photoshop Camera Raw Filter the colours appeard.