User Icon
You are at:»»Scaleber Force Waterfall, Settle, England by Zsolt Kovacsai
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Scaleber Force Waterfall, Settle, England by Zsolt Kovacsai

By on 0 Comments

Scaleber Force Waterfall, Settle, England by Zsolt Kovacsai
Views: 1,415

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

That photo was made in a grey, rainy autumn afternoon, just afrter rain. It was difficult to find a place to put the tripod. Everithing was muddy and slippery. First I used a 10 stops ND filter, but the exposure would have been more than eight minutes. Finally I put a polar filter to the lens. I was really sad, when I saw the result. On the screen there was no colour, everithing was gray. But with the help of the Photoshop Camera Raw Filter the colours appeard.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®