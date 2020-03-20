Sawtooths Mountains, Stanley, Idaho, USA by Linda Lantzy

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a bitter cold January morning I woke in a thick blanket of fog and decided to sleep in another hour. Upon leaving the small town of Stanley for the long drive home, the sun was just starting to rise and the Sawtooth Range began to emerge from the enshrouding mists. Had I departed earlier as planned, I would not have witnessed this scene of the mountains making their appearance, as the fog was too thick earlier and I would have likely just kept traveling. This was my only winter trip this year as I was diagnosed in December with some knee issues that will require total knee replacements in the future. Against my better judgment and with a considerable amount of pain, I climbed a large snowbank to obtain this splendid view. I choose a mid range telephoto and shot at 135mm and on a tripod. I really liked how the mist took on a pastel appearance as the sun rose. Back in my vehicle, I couldn't feel my fingers for 20 minutes, but it was so worth it.