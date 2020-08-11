All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We had hiked to a wonderful place in the Catalan Pyrenees and after taking pictures of wide vistas, I started looking for details with a tele. I was looking for reflexes when I saw a nice S-curve on the shore with 2 small yellow leaves that gave a nice punctuation to the image. The resulting image, takes some time to recognize because of the inverted image of the reflection ocupying a vertical half of the image and the other half being occupied by a dark sand forming the mentioned S-curve