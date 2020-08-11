All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Living in west Michigan is challenging for landscape photography. There's a lot of farm land, no mountains, or vistas, but there is Lake Michigan and the lakeshore. Summers are usually crowded with beach goers, and winters are extreme, but offer more interesting photographic opportunities.

Lake Michigan is always changing, sometimes there can be eight foot waves, and other times it will be completely calm. I've always loved taking long exposures, and on this particular day there were no clouds, but some small waves. So I set up on my Gitzo tripod and using my circular polarizing filter and a Lee 10-stop ND filter, I focused on the textures in sand and blurred out the waves. In post-processing I converted to black and white, which I feel gave the image a more ethereal appearance.