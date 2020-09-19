All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sargent Mountain is the second highest peak in Acadia National Park, located near Bar Harbor, Maine (USA). I hiked to the summit of the mountain from Jordan Pond, itself a beautiful body of water surrounded by several small peaks. The hike is considered moderate despite having to traverse numerous bolders and other rock formations. But the payoff is worth every difficult step, particularly the day I was there. The sun was in full glow and at my back as I looked into the distance toward the Atlantic Ocean. Sargent Pond was in the foreground, reflecting the blue sky all around and above. Setting up my tripod on the summit, I wanted to capture the broad view of the pond and the pockets of land dotting the coast in the distance. I was fortunate that the foreground also contained plants with red and yellow tints to break up the vast greenery that had blossomed during the summer.