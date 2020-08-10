All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Shooting a tractor or combine harvester in south Moravian fields is a true blessing. Why? It gives a whole scale of photography. I was lucky to get one. And I captured not only the tractor but also a tractor driver.

This is a panorama compiled from total of 5 frames (5 exposures in one row).

The photo has been awarded Honorable Mention at the International Photographer of the Year 2017 in London, Gold Medal at Fine Art Photography Awards 2017 in London and Silver Medal at „The EPSON International Pano Awards“ 2018.