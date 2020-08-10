User Icon
Sardice, South Moravia, Czech Republic by Jan Smid
Sardice, South Moravia, Czech Republic by Jan Smid

Sardice, South Moravia, Czech Republic by Jan Smid
Shooting a tractor or combine harvester in south Moravian fields is a true blessing. Why? It gives a whole scale of photography. I was lucky to get one. And I captured not only the tractor but also a tractor driver.

This is a panorama compiled from total of 5 frames (5 exposures in one row).

The photo has been awarded Honorable Mention at the International Photographer of the Year 2017 in London, Gold Medal at Fine Art Photography Awards 2017 in London and Silver Medal at „The EPSON International Pano Awards“ 2018.

