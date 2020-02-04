Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Last spring, as soon as I heard of a small group trip going from my home in Athens, Georgia to Sapelo Island I made sure my husband and I were the very first to sign up for it. Sapelo Island is a protected barrier island off the coast of Georgia, USA. It is the home of the Hog Hammock Gullah community and various research institutes run by the University of Georgia and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It is accessible only by plane or ferry and only by permit to organized groups. I considered myself lucky to get a chance to go there. I and my eleven companion travelers would ride for six hours from Athens in a small van.

We were pretty crowded so the only gear I could take were my camera body and one wide-angle zoom lens. No tripod. I would have to shoot all my photos with this rather elderly camera by hand. Fortunately the weather was perfect, providing me with a sky full of beautiful fluffy clouds as backdrop and almost too much light for pictures of this nineteenth century lighthouse. But the wind was rather high so I had to keep my shutter speed as fast as I could to get focus on the foreground grasses and galloping clouds. I have photographed several of the Georgia islands at various times of the year but my favorite times are spring and fall when the temperatures are comfortable and the crowds are reduced. I was thrilled to be able to add the Sapelo Lighthouse to my collection of Georgia island photos.