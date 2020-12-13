Santa Cruz, California, USA by Gary Fua

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Natural Bridge is located in Santa Cruz, California. Natural Bridges State Beach which is world-renowned for its yearly migration of monarch butterflies. Visitors can see thousands during the butterflies’ peak season. The best time to see monarchs in the park is usually from mid-October to late January.

This beach, with its famous natural bridge, is an excellent vantage point for viewing shore birds, migrating whales, and seals and otters playing offshore. Further along the beach, tidepools offer a glimpse of life beneath the sea. Low tides reveal sea stars, crabs, sea anemones, and other colorful ocean life. The park also includes a large area of coastal scrub and grasslands, with bright native wildflowers in the spring. Moore Creek flows through the park, forming freshwater wetlands and a salt marsh before it reaches the sea.

The best time to capture a keeper photo is when the tide is receding, waves ebb and flow can be a good foreground rendering a leading line to the Natural Bridge Rock. When you visit the place during the golden hour time like sunset, the soft light will enhance the beauty of the place.

I took the photo above using a circular polarizer and graduated natural density filter to reduce the glare and smooth the waves as it receding back to the ocean. After several attempts I was able to get the image I was hoping for. It was beautiful time as I was able to get a slight pastel color of the sky. I was happy with the image I took. A keeper one!